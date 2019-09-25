Browns' Denzel Ward: Not practicing Wednesday
Ward (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The Browns held Jared Goff and the Rams to their lowest point total (20) of the year in Week 2 without Ward, Greedy Williams (hamstring), Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (concussion). Still, having the starting secondary back will be necessary to take on rising star Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Ward will look to get onto the practice field in some capacity by the end of the week in hopes of getting cleared for that contest.
