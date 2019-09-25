The Browns are finalizing a decision Wednesday on whether Kirksey (chest) will undergo surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kirksey may be nursing a torn pectoral muscle, but the exact specifications of his injury remain undisclosed. If the 27-year-old is required to undergo surgery it will likely hurt his chances of returning from injured reserve later this season. Mack Wilson is filling in for Kirksey in Cleveland's starting lineup.