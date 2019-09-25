Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Wednesday

Edelman (chest/ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic previously suggested that "there's been some early-week skepticism" about Edelman's availability for Sunday's game against the Bills. That said, Edelman's known for his toughness, so we're not going bet against him playing this weekend, given that he was able to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion.

