Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Reed (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed's career seems to be hanging in the balance at the moment. As he recovers from his seventh known concussion dating back to college, he's been evaluated by a number of specialists with the hope that he'll be able to play again, according to coach Jay Gruden. Until his head reacts well to increased activity -- or any activity at all, for that matter -- Reed won't be a candidate to return to the field. The Redskins will continue to trot out Vernon Davis at tight end in the meantime.
