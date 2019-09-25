Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses practice Wednesday

Walker (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Walker logged 46 out of a possible 79 snaps on offense last Thursday against the Jaguars, en route to hauling in seven of his nine targets for 64 yards. So far, we haven't seen anything to suggest that the tight end's Week 4 status is in any peril, but a return to practice Thursday, in any capacity, would underscore that.

