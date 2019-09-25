Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses practice Wednesday
Walker (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Walker logged 46 out of a possible 79 snaps on offense last Thursday against the Jaguars, en route to hauling in seven of his nine targets for 64 yards. So far, we haven't seen anything to suggest that the tight end's Week 4 status is in any peril, but a return to practice Thursday, in any capacity, would underscore that.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Bounces back in Week 3 loss•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited by Colts D•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Two touchdowns in Week 1 win•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Starts, but no targets•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores in return from ankle injury•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Expects to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.