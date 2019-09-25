Play

Williams (back) didn't practice Wednesday.

Williams, who has moved past a knee issue that had previously slowed him, was on the field for 69 of the Chargers' 74 snaps on on offense in this past Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans, en route to catching three of his seven targets for 45 yards. His back issue will be something to monitor as this weekend's game against the Dolphins approaches, but the wideout has two more chances to get some practice time in before the Chargers' Week 4 tilt.

