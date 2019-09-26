Play

Williams (knee) won't practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, it looks like Williams will miss his second straight game this weekend. If that's the case, the Chiefs' Week 4 backfield against Detroit will be led by LeSean McCoy (ankle) -- assuming he plays after being limited at practice Wednesday -- with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, in that order, next up for touches.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories