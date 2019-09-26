Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses another practice
Hilton (quadriceps) isn't practicing Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Per Keefer, Hilton's Week 4 status is "still up in the air," but the wideout's outlook on that front would obviously improve if he's able to practice in any capacity Friday. If Hilton is limited or out Sunday against the Raiders, added snaps/targets would be up for grabs between Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Deon Cain.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...