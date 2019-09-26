Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses another practice

Hilton (quadriceps) isn't practicing Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Per Keefer, Hilton's Week 4 status is "still up in the air," but the wideout's outlook on that front would obviously improve if he's able to practice in any capacity Friday. If Hilton is limited or out Sunday against the Raiders, added snaps/targets would be up for grabs between Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Deon Cain.

