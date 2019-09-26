Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week

Brady (calf) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 4 injury report.

Brady (calf) was limited at Wednesday's practice, but there was never any danger of him missing Sunday's road game against the 3-0 Bills. Three games into the season, Brady is off to a nice start, averaging 303.7 passing yards per game to go along with a tidy 7:0 TD:INT ratio.

