Vikings' Anthony Barr: Ready to rock
Barr (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Barr appears back to full health after sitting out Week 3 due to a groin injury. The veteran linebacker is set to play his usual starting role in Minnesota's defense during Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bears.
