Packers' Blake Martinez: Continues piling up tackles
Martinez notched 15 tackles (10 solo) in Green Bay's 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Martinez now has 47 tackles on the year and is on pace to exceed his total from each of the past two seasons (144). His 15 tackles Thursday, albeit in a loss, were a season-high. With three straight weeks of double-digit tackles, Martinez's owners will be happy, undoubtedly, but they must also be hoping to see him start getting to the quarterback more, a development that would truly maximize his value in IDP formats. The fourth-year linebacker, despite tackling everything that moves through four games, has managed only one sack (and no interceptions) in 2019.
