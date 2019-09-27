Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice

Andrews (foot) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews suited up for the media-viewing portion of Friday's practice, which is more than he did at the Ravens' first two practice sessions of the week. However, he was not spotted doing any running, so his status for Week 4 will remain uncertain until the Ravens' final injury report of the week is released.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories