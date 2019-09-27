Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out again
Reed (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed is set to miss his fourth consecutive game of the season, paving the way for Vernon Davis to draw another start at tight end. The 29-year-old's career appears to be hanging in the balance as he works to recover from his seventh known concussion dating back to college. At the least, Reed has yet to resume practicing since suffering the head injury during the third week of the preseason, and he doesn't appear to be making significant progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.
