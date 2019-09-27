Play

Burton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Burton played the past two weeks and was a full practice participant Wednesday or Thursday. He doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing the Week 4 contest, but his continued presence on the injury report suggests the groin injury may be an issue all year.

