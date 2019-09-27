Ward (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward didn't participate in practice this week, but it appears as though he has a shot to suit up Sunday. Cleveland's secondary is fighting a multitude of injuries, with Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) also listed as questionable, so Ward's presence would be a notable boon versus Baltimore.