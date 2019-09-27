Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Listed as questionable

Jones (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones was a limited participant in practice all week but anticipates suiting up Week 4, according to Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site. If the two-time Pro Bowler is indeed cleared to suit up, he projects for a starting role in Miami's secondary.

