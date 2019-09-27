Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable

Edelman (chest/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman was forced out of last weekend's win over the Jets with what is officially listed as a chest injury, but some have reported as a rib issue. He encouragingly participated in all three of the Patriots' practices this week, albeit on a limited basis, with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston noting that the slot ace is "doing all he can to get on the field Sunday," which included an "extensive post-practice treatment regimen" Friday. Fortunately for those hoping to use Edelman in Week 4 lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, with the likes of ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport likely to provide updates in the hours leading up to the contest.