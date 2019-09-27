Cain and Parris Campbell could be in for larger roles with T.Y. Hilton (quad) listed as doubtful on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Oakland, Kevin Bowen reports.

The pecking order for targets if Hilton is out isn't clear as the four healthy Indy receivers almost equally split snap counts last week. Cain had 37 snaps on offense, while Zach Pascal had 30 snaps, Paris Campbell had 30 snaps, and Chester Rogers had 27 snaps. The Colts may also use more two-TE sets. Cain had a strong preseason, but has just three receptions this season. Still, he could be thrust into a prominent role Sunday.