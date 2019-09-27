Colts' Deon Cain: Could be set for larger role
Cain and Parris Campbell could be in for larger roles with T.Y. Hilton (quad) listed as doubtful on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Oakland, Kevin Bowen reports.
The pecking order for targets if Hilton is out isn't clear as the four healthy Indy receivers almost equally split snap counts last week. Cain had 37 snaps on offense, while Zach Pascal had 30 snaps, Paris Campbell had 30 snaps, and Chester Rogers had 27 snaps. The Colts may also use more two-TE sets. Cain had a strong preseason, but has just three receptions this season. Still, he could be thrust into a prominent role Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Injury audibles?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...