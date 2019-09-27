Slay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Slay has been limited in practice all week, so it's hard to know exactly where he is at health-wise after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday. The star defensive back, however, has insisted he is okay, so it would be pretty surprising if Slay didn't suit up for Sunday's outing.