Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Listed as questionable
Scherff (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Scherff sprained his ankle in Monday's contest versus the Bears. While he was able to return, he has been day-to-day throughout the week at practice. Should he end up missing his first game this season, look for Wes Martin to replace him at right guard. More clarity on his status should come about Sunday morning.
