Slay is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slay had been limited in practice all week after suffering the injury during Week 3's win over the Eagles, and will test the injury in pregame before making the official call. Per Schefter, there's a real sense of pessimism regarding his availability for the game, but check the official inactive's list prior to game-time for an official word on his status.

