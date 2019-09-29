Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (chest/ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously noted that Edelman's Week 4 workload figures to hinge on how he feels as Sunday's game progresses, but assuming no in-game setbacks, the Patriots' slot ace should continue to see enough targets to help fantasy managers, especially those in PPR formats.

