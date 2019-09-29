Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Listed as active Sunday

Andrews (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Andrews, who has been playing through his foot issue ever since Week 1, is thus in line to remain one of the top targets at Lamar Jackson's disposal Sunday, assuming no in-game setbacks. He's coming off a three-catch, 15-yard effort in Week 3, but prior to that the tight end displayed good chemistry with his QB, logging back-to-back eight-catch outputs to start the season.

