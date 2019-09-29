Patriots' Damien Harris: Inactive Sunday
Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With James White (personal) back this week, the rookie is once again the odd man out on the Patriots' backfield. At this point, it will probably take an injury to either Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead or White for Harris to factor into the New England ground game.
