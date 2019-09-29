Play

Wolfe (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Wolfe was considered questionable for this contest after injuring his ankle in Week 3's game versus the Packers, but he has shaken off the issue. He'll be an important run-stopper in this contest against Leonard Fournette.

