Moreau (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game aginst the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Just when the Redskins' defense couldn't be any more banged up, Moreau suffers another injury Sunday. It's unclear how Moreau suffered the injury, but as long as he's sidelined, Jimmy Moreland could see an increase in snaps.

