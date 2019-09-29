Giants' Evan Engram: Totals 54 receiving yards

Engram caught four of seven targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins.

Engram finished second on the team in targets but did little of note apart from his long gain, which went for 31 yards. He saw a couple of looks in and around the red zone, which is a positive sign even though he wasn't able to snare any of those efforts. Engram has alternated big performances with middling efforts over the first four games and will look to get back on track in a potentially difficult home matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.