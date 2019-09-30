Cunningham had a team-high 14 tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Cunningham topped the Texans in tackles for the second time in three weeks while recording his second double-digit tackle effort of the season. He leads Houston with 35 tackles.

