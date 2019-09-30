Play

Geathers is in the concussion protocol Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Geathers developed concussion symptoms after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders, during which he notched nine tackles (six solo). The starting safety will need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field.

