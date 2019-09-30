Play

Fowler caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's win over Washington.

Fowler was on the field for 49 of 78 possible offensive snaps (63 percent). The 28-year-old has been quiet so far this season, logging 12 catches off 20 targets for 99 yards, including just two receptions for eight yards over the last two contests.

