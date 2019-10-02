Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not at practice
Hilton (quadriceps) will not practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton is nursing a quad injury that caused him to sit out Week 4's loss to the Raiders. His availability appears up in the air for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, after which Indianapolis will begin their bye week. The No. 1 wideout would likely need to return to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance of suiting up Week 5.
