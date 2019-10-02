Play

Hill (shoulder) will return to practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per the report, coach Andy Reid didn't specify how much work Hill would see in his return to practice or whether it's possible that the wideout will play Sunday against the Colts, but this is nonetheless a big step forward for Hill, who last suited up in Week 1.

