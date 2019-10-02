Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sits out practice Wednesday

Andrews (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews continues to manage a foot injury that also caused him to miss practice the last two Wednesdays. With no reported setbacks, we'll chalk his latest absence up to maintenance/rep management. Four games into the 2019 season, Andrews has caught a team-high 23 passes for 266 yards and three TDs.

