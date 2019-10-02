Play

Johnson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson was limited last week and didn't play, so his potential return will probably be a true question mark leading up to Sunday's game in Tennessee. The team's slot corner was injured in Week 1, while his role in the there games since has been filled by a combination of other players.

