Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Edelman (chest/ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite heading into Week 4 action listed as questionable, Edelman was on the field for 60 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in the Patriots' 16-10 win over the Bills this past Sunday. With no reports setbacks in that contest, we suspect that the slot ace's limitations Wednesday were simply maintenance-related.

