Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice

Williams (back) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Coach Anthony Lynn noted earlier Wednesday that Williams' back was feeling better and the wideout's return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that he has a decent chance to rejoin the Chargers' lineup Sunday against the Broncos.

