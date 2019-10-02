Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice
Williams (back) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Coach Anthony Lynn noted earlier Wednesday that Williams' back was feeling better and the wideout's return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that he has a decent chance to rejoin the Chargers' lineup Sunday against the Broncos.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Targeted seven times•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Slow starts from some stud wide receivers have left the position feeling a little shaky. Check...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...