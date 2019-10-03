Play

Adams was signed to Houston's practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

One day after being released by Houston, Adams rejoins the organization he's been with since training camp. The Texans are carrying a surplus of tight ends, so they let Adams go to create room for safety Mike Adams, who was added to the active roster this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories