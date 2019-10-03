Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Back on the field

Hilton (quad) returned to practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Hilton told reporters Wednesday that he was "feeling real good" in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and his return to practice Thursday supports that notion. We'll circle back on the wideout's status once his participation level is revealed upon the release of the Colts' upcoming injury/practice report.

