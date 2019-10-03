Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice

Andrews (foot) was on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens will reveal the extent of Andrews' activity shortly after the session concludes, but the tight end looks poised to advance to limited or full participation after failing to take any reps Wednesday in the team's first practice of the week. Andrews has frequently popped up on the injury report with the foot issue through the first quarter of the season but has yet to miss a game, logging 23 receptions for 266 yards and three scores across four contests.