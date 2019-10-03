Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice
Andrews (foot) was on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The Ravens will reveal the extent of Andrews' activity shortly after the session concludes, but the tight end looks poised to advance to limited or full participation after failing to take any reps Wednesday in the team's first practice of the week. Andrews has frequently popped up on the injury report with the foot issue through the first quarter of the season but has yet to miss a game, logging 23 receptions for 266 yards and three scores across four contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...