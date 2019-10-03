Colts' Marlon Mack: Misses another practice
Mack (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
That said, Mack was on the practice field observing Thursday's session. That's something the running back also did when he was dealing with a calf injury two weeks ago before returning to practice that Friday and subsequently playing on Sunday. We'll have to see if that pattern is repeated this time around, with the team's final Week 5 injury report bound to shed added clarity on Mack's status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...