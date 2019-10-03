Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Misses another practice

Mack (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

That said, Mack was on the practice field observing Thursday's session. That's something the running back also did when he was dealing with a calf injury two weeks ago before returning to practice that Friday and subsequently playing on Sunday. We'll have to see if that pattern is repeated this time around, with the team's final Week 5 injury report bound to shed added clarity on Mack's status.

