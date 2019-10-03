Play

Bengals' Carlos Dunlap: No practice Thursday

Dunlap (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dunlap practiced in full Wednesday, but he's downgraded to non-participant status Thursday. It remains to be seen whether his absence is due to a scheduled maintenance day, or due to a setback. If he's able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, Dunlap will draw his usual start at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...