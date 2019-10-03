Play

Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses another practice

McDonald (shoulder) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The same applies to JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) and James Conner (ankle), though according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that key duo appears on track to be able to give it a go Sunday against the Ravens, while McDonald's outlook on that front isn't quite as bright.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...