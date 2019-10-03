Play

Barnett (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Barnett wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he's now managed to upgrade to a limited session. The starting defensive end is trending towards availability for Sunday's tilt against the Jets, but his participation in Friday's session will be worth keeping an eye on.

