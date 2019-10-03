Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Returns to full practice

McCoy (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Damien Williams (knee) continues to practice fully, which sets the stage for him to re-enter a time share with McCoy on Sunday against the Colts, with Darrel Williams likely to slide back into a complementary role.

