Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to play
Diggs should be active for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Diggs was fined for skipping meetings and practice earlier in the week, but he was back with the Vikings on Thursday and Friday. Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if the wide receiver will play in Sunday's game against the Giants, noting that he'd need to "watch the tape" from practice before making a decision. Zimmer's quote doesn't really make any sense, considering Diggs isn't listed with an injury on the Week 5 practice report. It isn't clear what Zimmer will be watching for on tape, but it's at least something to keep track of in the coming days. Diggs' fantasy owners will want to check back in Sunday morning when inactive lists are released prior to a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Could be held out?•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Practices in full after return•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Sits out due to non-injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops century mark in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...