Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to play

Diggs should be active for Sunday's game against the Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Diggs was fined for skipping meetings and practice earlier in the week, but he was back with the Vikings on Thursday and Friday. Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if the wide receiver will play in Sunday's game against the Giants, noting that he'd need to "watch the tape" from practice before making a decision. Zimmer's quote doesn't really make any sense, considering Diggs isn't listed with an injury on the Week 5 practice report. It isn't clear what Zimmer will be watching for on tape, but it's at least something to keep track of in the coming days. Diggs' fantasy owners will want to check back in Sunday morning when inactive lists are released prior to a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.