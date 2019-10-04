Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable this week
Edelman (chest/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Despite heading into last Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills listed as questionable after getting banged up in Week 3, Edelman was on the field for 60 of a possible 63 snaps on offense for the Patriots. With no reported setbacks since then, we expect the slot maven to play this weekend, an outcome that will be solidified upon the release of the team's inactives prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
