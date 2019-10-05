Cardinals' Zeke Turner: Considered questionable
Turner (hand) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Turner has been sidelined since Week 2. He showed some positive signs by practicing in limited fashion Wednesday, but he was then a non-participant the rest of the week. Thus, he looks to be more on the doubtful side of his questionable designation. Still, confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff.
