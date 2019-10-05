Play

Kaufusi was waived by the Jets on Friday, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.

Kaufusi was let go in order to get more offensive line depth on the 53-man roster. He had recorded 3.5 tackles and 0.5 sacks in three games this season. The 28-year-old could potentially land on the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.

