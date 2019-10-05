Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins participated in practice fully Saturday which would seem to suggest he'll be able to suit up Monday. Of course, fantasy owners will want to monitor his status leading up to the contest, particularly with the possibility of Antonio Callaway sliding into the starting lineup after serving his four-game suspension to begin the 2019 campaign.