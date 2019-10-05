Bradley Sowell: Let go by Bears
The Bears released Sowell on Saturday.
The Bears needed a backup quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, so they promoted Tyler Bray from the practice squad and Sowell was the roster casualty. Sowell suited up in two games for the Bears this year and didn't garner a target. If he doesn't sign with another team, Sowell is a solid candidate for the practice squad.
